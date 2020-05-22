May 22, 2020

Just one of the many legacies Trump will be forever cited for in history is how he lost allies. The latest ally to voice the US is not their friend is one Central American destination; Finally, a little ‘bright’ news from the CDC; Want to go to the beach in Puerto Rico? Need to follow these new rules; Coronavirus is hitting Native American reservations especially hard. Hardly anyone has noticed. Here’s our chance to help; and Scientists identify Uruguay and Costa Rica as beacons in fighting the coronavirus. Why? Go beyond the headlines…

Guatemalan president: ‘I don’t believe the US is an ally to Guatemala’

At Least 1,000 Unaccompanied Migrant Children Returned From U.S. to Mexico, Central America, Since March, UNICEF Says

CDC emphasizes coronavirus does not spread easily on surfaces

The Coronavirus Pandemic Revealed How Domestic and Migrant Workers Are ‘Invisible’ in the U.S. Economy

Puerto Rico to reopen businesses, beaches with new rules

Fortune 500 Companies Unite to Launch Hispanic Star Month of Action

Native American communities are struggling during the pandemic. Here’s how to help.

Hawaii just got a new ‘largest volcano on Earth.’ (Condolences to Mauna Loa.)

This New App Breaks Down Lost Food Production Due to COVID-19

Mexico City’s coronavirus death toll may be 3 times higher than official count, report says

Uruguay and Costa Rica: beacons of Latin American virus success