May 24, 2021

As I have been cautioning, just because Trump and his cronies are out of office doesn’t mean it’s a clear road for our democracy. A Politico article points out that reality in stark clarity; What would happen to colleges if there weren’t enough students?; We Latinos are a sensitive and passionate bunch, but who knew the full toll of discrimination on our heart health?; and Want to bring in a side hustle income that gives you some breathing space? Check out how one woman did it and is helping others do the same. Go beyond the headlines…

Trump supporters who back his claim that the 2020 vote was rigged are running to become the top election officials in key states.

Black and Hispanic Women Face Higher Rates of Severe Birth Complications

Colleges face reckoning as plummeting birthrate worsens enrollment declines

Discrimination may change heart structure in Hispanic adults

Best predictor of arrest rates? The ‘birth lottery of history’

Western diet may damage these immune cells in the gut

A woman’s online side hustle is now her full-time job

Instead of ankle monitors, new app helps track asylum-seekers released in U.S.

Drowned by Mexico’s thirst, underwater towns emerge during drought

The Youth Of Cuba’s Tiny Jewish Minority