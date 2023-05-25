May 25, 2023

The year hasn’t even reached the half-way mark and already the 2024 presidential campaign is underway. The latest to enter the race is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Regardless of party affiliation or personal choice, we should all do our due diligence in knowing the MEN who want to run for our nation’s highest office. So, I’m starting the “Know the Candidate” feature with the candidate picking a fight with everyone from Disney to LGBTQ; House GOP really hate Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan and they just did something to stop it; Are women better investors than men? A new survey reveals all; We know some cities have a (no pun intended) a ‘shelf life’ before sinking into the ocean. Think New Orleans and Miami. But there’s one more city that’s sinking, and this time, it could be preventable; This country just scored a win with its white wine at a global competition – a nation known more for its tequila. Go beyond the headlines…

Know the Candidate: A guide to Ron DeSantis’s most extreme policies in Florida

Microsoft warns that China hackers attacked U.S. infrastructure

House passes measure overturning Biden’s student debt forgiveness program

The gender confidence gap in investing

State lawmakers want children to fill labor shortages, even in bars and on school nights

New York City Is Sinking Under the Weight of Its Skyscrapers, Study Finds

Danish researcher and NASA predict how many people will die from air pollution in the future

New AI-Powered Health Coach App, Uses Generative AI to Predict Blood Sugar Response to 32MM+ Foods

‘A crime of hatred’: disgust over Brazilian mobile phone slavery game

Mexican wine is highest scoring white at global wine competition