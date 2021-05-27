May 27, 2021

The pandemic is credited with exposing the inequality that permeates our society. Yet, it also revealed the depths of systemic discrimination. For example, there’s a housing shortage in the country, and if you aren’t the ‘right’ skin color, religion, etc that shortage is even worse; Think the military is colorblind?; We know GOP politicians are waging a war against LGBTQ people but a new report sheds light on how old this war may be; Border Patrol reports that increasingly it’s not just migrants from Spanish-speaking countries trying to cross into the US; and The ex Pentagon official who brought the UFO government cover-up to light is experiencing his own disinformation attack by his former employers. Go beyond the headlines…

Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military

The housing shortage makes housing discrimination much easier

Few States Require LGBTQ-Inclusive Sex Education, Report Finds

Distant migrants now targeting U.S.-Mexico border

Earth Is Barreling Toward 1.5 Degrees Celsius Of Warming, Scientists Warn

Ex-official who revealed UFO project accuses Pentagon of ‘disinformation’ campaign

Dark matter map shows hidden ‘bridges’ connect galaxies

Ikea unveils app to tap new shoppers

Another mayoral candidate killed in Mexico; 34 dead so far

Giant tortoise thought extinct 100 years ago is living in Galapagos, Ecuador says