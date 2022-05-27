May 27, 2022

At this point in our nation’s collective horror of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, the NRA is the pariah of organizations. It’s their gun lobby that led to the trend of lax and no laws regulating gun purchases, carry laws and gun licenses. They led the disinformation charge that 2nd Amendment rights were under assault — and look where we are. We have an idiotic US TX Senator (Ted Cruz) whose response defending US gun rights to a British SKY reporter has to be seen to be believed (https://trib.al/nmOJAT8). It’s time to clean our house of these Neanderthal politicians who just want to lie, feign offense and sympathy and remain in power. For once, I’m not summarizing the day’s headlines but urge you to check them out. Have a safe and peaceful Memorial Day weekend. This should be a weekend we reflect on the direction of our country and what we can do about it. Go beyond the headlines…

