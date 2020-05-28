May 28, 2020

In a country where progress was being made in living with our diversity, Trump’s election set the country on a backward spiral. In some cases, it can be argued that Trump, his administration and his followers are attempting to turn the clock back to a time when people of color were second-class citizens. That’s why the latest report from the CDC outraged Democrats; Long before the horrific stories of children separated from their parents in ICE prisons, other just as gruesome tales emerged – and are still happening; and A group of Mexican seamstresses hold the Mexican president personally responsible for what happened to them. Go beyond the headlines…

US death toll from coronavirus surges past 100,000 people

Democrats blast CDC report on minorities and COVID-19

An Immigrant Says She And Two Others Were Raped Inside An ICE Detention Cell Right Before Being Deported

Trump to sign executive order on social media amid Twitter furor

FEC commissioner refutes Trump’s voter fraud claims

Mexican workers in US are sending record money home despite coronavirus-related economic shutdowns

Brain scans reveal the source of stress

SpaceX delays 1st astronaut launch for NASA due to bad weather

Multifunctional e-glasses monitor health, protect eyes, control video game

‘Blood will flow!’ warn seamstresses, to Mexican President López Obrador, incensed the Federal Electricity Commission cuts power for unpaid bill

UN: Virus could push 14 million into hunger in Latin America