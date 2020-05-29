May 29, 2020

Last night, CNN reporter Omar Jimenez was arrested by State Patrol in Minneapolis as he covered the riots and chaos in response to the police killing of George Floyd. Though Jimenez showed his credentials and complied with all orders the police gave to the media, he was taken into custody. While he was carted off to jail, another CNN reporter, who is white, was treated differently, and in his own words, “politely.” This arrest underscores the frustration people of color feel with some members of law enforcement. He’s been released now, without apology but the governor apologized to CNN management. Jimenez says the only thing that gave him comfort during the arrest was knowing everything was happening live on camera, so he had a world of witnesses. Is it any wonder why people whip out their phone cameras when stopped by police these days? Could the COVID-19 death toll be higher than we think? So, why does Trump want to paint the border wall this color, even if it’s going to cost millions? and Think everyone wants America reopened for business? You would if you read Twitter. But again, don’t believe everything you read on social media. As always, Go beyond the headlines…

