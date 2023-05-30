May 30, 2023

News describing a drone attack on Moscow has most of us, at least, those of us who care, cheering for Ukraine. Just how long is country supposed to withstand unwarranted attacks that have destroyed cities, murdered countless civilians and traumatized a whole population without retaliating? Just to be clear, defense is not retaliation. Finally, we have word that Moscow came under attack overnight. Of course, it’s not to the scale that Kyiv has suffered but while the ‘attack’ can be equated more to a kick in the shins vs. the ‘rabbit punch’ tactics of Putin’s army, it’s a welcome sign to those of us wanting Ukraine to fight back rather than absorb the hits; We know low-income workers were helped immensely with Covid relief money. Now, a new study shows just how that unexpected windfall helped; Is Latino white supremacy even a thing? If so, some think it’s on the rise; An asteroid miner is predicted to be one of the hot jobs of the future. Plans are already underway creating a much needed database; Are you one of those who really believe a Kate Spade bag can be bought for $10? Uh, yeah, well there’s an app now that can verify whether you bought a knock-off or got incredibly lucky. Go beyond the headlines…

