May 4, 2021

Day by day, the Mexico-US relationship weakens. The latest breakdown involves something that poses a greater risk to our nation’s health than migrants seeking a better life; The Cato Institute calculates just how big global migration really is and why and where the people are going; A “neobank” wants to service the Latino market; and Tortillas threatened with price hikes? The reason why. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S.-Mexico Efforts Targeting Drug Cartels Have Unraveled, Top DEA Official Says

187 Million Immigrants Have Moved to Freer Countries

How companies rip off poor employees — and get away with it

Biden May Extend Pause On Student Loans Beyond September 30—Although May Be Uphill Battle

Neobank Fortú will serve un- and underbanked US Latinos

Tortillas and other corn-based foods may cost you more this summer

Why we remember more by reading – especially print – than from audio or video

New app helps break down medical language barriers for Phoenix’s refugees

Cuba hopes to become smallest country to develop Covid vaccines

Economic downturn fueling Argentine crypto craze