May 4, 2022

The conservatives on the Supreme Court are justifying their ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade as saying it’s not a right rooted in the US Constitution. However, unfortunately, this is seen as doing the political bidding of ‘the right,’ and less about upholding ‘the right’ of all US women that has existed for almost 50 years; As such, a new poll shows just where the Supreme Court’s potential ruling falls among popular opinion; A watchdog report reveals another way the Trump admin favored Putin; 6 million US adults identify as this demographic; and May the 4th be with you! Go beyond the headlines…

Poll: Half of voters support maintaining Roe v. Wade

Russian soldiers are raping Ukrainian men and boys as well as women, says UN war crimes investigator

Contraception could come under fire next after Roe v Wade is overturned

Trump DHS delayed Russian election interference report, watchdog finds

About 6 million U.S. adults identify as Afro-Latino

Happy Star Wars Day! 6 ways to celebrate May the 4th

40 million more faced acute hunger in 2021: UN

VR brain training app tests cognitive skills

First-quarter remittances by Mexicans working abroad hit record US $12.5 billion

How a Network of Family-Owned Inns in Puerto Rico Is Preserving the Island’s Culture