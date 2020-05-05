May 5, 2020

If it’s CORONAvirus time, it’s Cinco de Mayo! Though big public gatherings are prohibited, we can still celebrate by watching livestreaming celebrations. One is even combining the usual celebration with a fundraiser for farmworkers. Check out the list; While Trump stubbornly continues to declare there’s a need for a wall to be built, officials report the number of apprehensions amid this pandemic; Scientists finally figured out the mystery behind butterfly wing colors; and This Latin American market closes for the first time in 500 years! Go beyond the headlines…
Where to watch live-streaming Cinco de Mayo celebrations
Border apprehensions plummet to near zero amid pandemic
ICE Detention Centers First Brought Jobs to the Rural South. Now, They’re Bringing Covid-19.
U.N. Warns Number Of People Starving To Death Could Double Amid Pandemic
Team cracks butterfly wing color mystery
Billions projected to suffer nearly unlivable heat in 2070
New Analysis Suggests These Three Men Were Among the First Africans Enslaved in the Americas
A new sensor uses AI and machine learning to help people keep a safe distance from one another and prevent transmission of coronavirus
Due to coronavirus, Mexican street market closes for first time in 500 years