May 5, 2021

U.S. birth and fertility rates dropped to another record low in 2020, CDC says

Plans for a new Space National Guard close to liftoff, top general says

Some immigrants, hard hit by economic fallout, lose homes

America’s new climate ‘normal’ is hotter, wetter, and more extreme

Trees Talk To Each Other. ‘Mother Tree’ Ecologist Hears Lessons For People, Too

Latina professor overcomes loss to craft COVID-19 multilingual student brochures

White House launches new artificial intelligence website

A new app helps brides buy and sell pre-celebrated wedding attire and decor

Celebrities, international groups call attention to Colombia’s deadly protests

El Salvador’s president pushes ahead with power grab despite US condemnation