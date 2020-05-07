May 7, 2020

Trump and his administration’s credibility in relaying the facts about COVID-19 is steadily dropping. The stunt they pulled yesterday sure didn’t help; Local lawmakers have an “outsized” task for the Justice Dept.; Why the new school sexual assault rules does victims no favors; and Why are the Irish donating to Native Americans? Go beyond the headlines…
These are the ’10 plain truths’ about the coronavirus pandemic, according to former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden
‘Amateur Hour’ White House Graph Shows Covid-19 Deaths Hitting 0 in 10 Days
Trump admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country
The Coronavirus Is Killing People Of Color At Outsized Rates. Local Lawmakers Want The Justice Department To Investigate Who Is To Blame.
First coronavirus death in U.S. immigration detention reported
Trump administration releases new campus sexual assault rules in the midst of the pandemic
Irish people send donations to Native Americans, returning a Great Famine-era favor
Study finds stronger links between automation and inequality
Want to learn about the stock market? Rap Snacks has a new app for that
Feared Extinct, World’s Smallest Lizard Found in Colombian National Park
Mexican artisans make hand embroidered face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic