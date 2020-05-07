May 7, 2020

Trump and his administration’s credibility in relaying the facts about COVID-19 is steadily dropping. The stunt they pulled yesterday sure didn’t help; Local lawmakers have an “outsized” task for the Justice Dept.; Why the new school sexual assault rules does victims no favors; and Why are the Irish donating to Native Americans? Go beyond the headlines…

These are the ’10 plain truths’ about the coronavirus pandemic, according to former CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden

‘Amateur Hour’ White House Graph Shows Covid-19 Deaths Hitting 0 in 10 Days

Trump admin shelves CDC guide to reopening country

The Coronavirus Is Killing People Of Color At Outsized Rates. Local Lawmakers Want The Justice Department To Investigate Who Is To Blame.

First coronavirus death in U.S. immigration detention reported

Trump administration releases new campus sexual assault rules in the midst of the pandemic

Irish people send donations to Native Americans, returning a Great Famine-era favor

Study finds stronger links between automation and inequality

Want to learn about the stock market? Rap Snacks has a new app for that

Feared Extinct, World’s Smallest Lizard Found in Colombian National Park

Mexican artisans make hand embroidered face masks for the COVID-19 pandemic