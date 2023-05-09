May 9, 2023

Two terms will emerge as the defining words of this moment in time, and no, I’m not talking about AI. The two terms are: migrants/refugees and immigration. Going forward, the terms will be less about people seeking a better life than it will be about escaping the harsh realities of climate change or the territorial delusions of unhinged political leaders. Instead of thinking we can deport our way back to normalcy, we have to understand migration is a constant flow of people looking for safety and survival; For now, the US is bracing for the end of Title 42 along the US-Mexico border and its impact on border policies but some cite another source for influencing our border policies — Ukrainian refugees; Nearly half of Baby Boomers have no retirement savings. What will happen?; When we grieve our something happens in our brains and scientists can now see the change; and Could recycling be making our environment worse? Go beyond the headlines…
How those fleeing Ukraine inspired US border policies
Zelensky Makes Pointed Putin Move Ahead of Russia’s Victory Day Parade
The 2020 census may have missed a big share of noncitizens, the bureau estimates
Nearly half of baby boomers have no retirement savings
Mental illness is not responsible for America’s guns crisis
How the brain changes when we grieve
Recycling plastics might be making things worse
Cornell University offers amazing bird identifying app
Bolivian general Prado Salmon who captured Che Guevara dies