November 12, 2020

Like any spoiled brat, Trump is intent on wreaking havoc since he can’t have his way. As he fires people and replaces his hand-picked cronies at the Pentagon (which is setting off another set of alarm bells), his administration still wants to traumatize children. New reporting reveals the extent of child deportations since March; Biden has made no secret that he plans to reverse many of Trump’s executive actions on Day 1. One particular action is drawing cheers from the global community; Who owns the most land in the US? Here’s the list of the top 50 US landowners; and New documentary shines a light on the real unsung heroes who take care of our military heroes. Go beyond the headlines…

Report: Election officials find no evidence of widespread voter fraud

Biden Plans To Reopen America To Refugees After Trump Slashed Admissions

Since March, US has deported more than 1,400 unaccompanied minors to Guatemala

ICE Is Trying To Deport Immigrant Women Who Witnessed Alleged Misconduct By A Gynecologist, Attorneys Say

New documentary highlights young veteran caregivers of color

Landowners in America: These 50 people own the most land in U.S.

Extreme Rainfall Projected To Get More Severe, Frequent With Warming

Multiracial congregations in U.S. have nearly tripled, study finds

Playing video games that exercise your brain before major surgery prevents delirium and helps speed up recovery, study finds

Sculpture garden in San Luis Potosí joins list of world’s great gardens

Cuba leads race for Latin American coronavirus vaccine