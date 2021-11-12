  • Your cart is currently empty.
Latina Lista: News from the Latinx perspective > News > November 12, 2021

November 12, 2021

Avatar

-
Nov 12, 2021, 6:36 AM

in,

141
0

Whether it’s a GOP Rep. creating a violent meme depicting him killing a Dem colleague or GOP politicians threatening their fellow party members who voted for Biden’s infrastructure bill, it’s clear the GOP has evolved into an ‘unpleasant’ political faction — and as one media outlet discovers an unscrupulous group intent on dominating the political future of the nation; Why do a large minority of Hispanic voters support Trump populism; One expert shares how we all can get proactive about climate change rather than feeling helpless; and Guess which city won the Guinness record for internet connectivity. Hint: None in the US. Go beyond the headlines…

These maps show how Republicans are blatantly rigging elections

World gets tough on the unvaccinated

A large minority of Hispanic voters support Trump populism

Texas abortion law complicates San Antonio group’s mission to help undocumented immigrants — even those raped en route to the U.S.

Record number of immigrants funneled into alternative detention programs

These researchers are trying to stop misinformation from derailing climate progress

A 300-Million-Year-Old Fossil Discovered in Utah Could Be a New Species

7 ways to get proactive about climate change instead of feeling helpless: Lessons from a leadership expert

Augmented reality project brings Olympics birthplace to life

World’s First AI-Powered Wine Robo Advisor

Costa Rican project supports chefs and local food producers

Mexico City wins Guinness record for internet connectivity

Avatar

Related posts

November 11, 2021

November 10, 2021

November 9, 2021

Comment