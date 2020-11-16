November 16, 2020

Breaking news this morning heralds a vaccine on the horizon sooner, rather than later. If true, it will historically be documented as the opening chapter in a new era of US politics. For example, Biden is already transforming the White House and federal management teams; Good news for DACA program; Have muscle aches? Watch what you eat!; and USPS just made a special announcement about deliveries to the North Pole. Go beyond the headlines…

Moderna says its coronavirus vax is more than 90 percent effective

Biden transition boasts majority-female staff, 40 percent people of color

Hispanic lawmaker says progressive ideas alienating Texas Latinos

Judge Rules Acting DHS Secretary Lacked Authority To Suspend DACA Program

Study: 40 percent are likely to attend a gathering of more than 10 this holiday season

Christmas during COVID: USPS launches Operation Santa with new digital letter adoption

A diet rich in ultra-processed fats and sugars increases the possibility of muscle pain

Guide to Streaming: The best streaming services for your buck

A new app can help you translate your cats meows

Mexico’s AMLO finds new adversary in head of Guadalajara Book Fair

Ecuador: Some of the world’s best chocolate