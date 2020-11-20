November 20, 2020

The Trump-trauma-temper-tantrum saga is still in full-swing. Though his legal team is literally ‘sweating’ the odds against them for succeeding in their baseless fraud claims, they are forging ahead, as embarrassing as that is for the country. Needless to say, news doesn’t stop because Trump and his allies have bunkered themselves down in a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories. So: US colleges have been reporting enrollment is down among international students, but now they’ve discovered it’s not all because of Covid; Managers at a Tyson pork plant were found to be taking bets on their workers’ lives; Trump and Pelosi are reported to have a final showdown over this; and Want to be an armchair lost art sleuth? Go beyond the headlines…

US colleges report a 43% decline in new international student enrollment, and not just because of the pandemic

Trump, Pelosi barrel toward final border wall showdown

Forced moves keeps low-income families in segregated places

Managers At A Tyson Pork Plant Placed Bets On How Many Workers Would Get COVID-19, A Lawsuit Alleges

Federal judge blocks new criminal disqualifiers to asylum

Are you rich? This look at US incomes shows how much you need to be wealthy, by state

Huge Puerto Rico radio telescope to close in blow to science

Virtual Museum of Lost Art Asks Visitors to Help Track Down Missing Masterpieces

Mexico Surpasses 100,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Indigenous Peoples Aspire for Recognition under Chile’s New Constitution