November 21, 2022

A recession could hit white-collar workers the hardest. Here’s why
Cold and dark: Kyiv readies for ‘worst winter of our lives’
Undocumented college scholarship recipients have higher workforce participation: survey
Angela Álvarez crowned best new artist at Latin Grammys – aged 95
Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sikhs, Muslims: New Religious Groups Race to Arctic
“Human composting” is a hot new burial alternative
Scientists Discover a Giant Manta Ray Population, 10 Times Bigger Than Any Other
New app helps conquer the confusion of foster care adoption
Ornament fairs open in Mexico’s ‘Christmas towns’