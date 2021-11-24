November 24, 2021

It always sounds so cliché to say Thanksgiving is a time we need to reflect on what we are thankful for. In truth, given the challenges we all face, every day is proving to be an exercise in giving thanks: for enough food to eat, enough money to pay for that roof over our heads, the basic utilities that are life’s necessities, and of course, our (mental) health, or just the fact that we, or loved ones, survived COVID. As you see from today’s headlines, challenges to our democratic future, injustices and Mother Nature still pose obstacles but we can prevail as long as we have reason, compassion and empathy. I wish you all a peaceful Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends.

U.S. unveils invitation list for Biden’s “Summit for Democracy”

U.S. to expand vaccine requirements for foreigners to cover all land border crossers in January: AP

‘Historic’: White House pitches Build Back Better’s help for Latino families

Spotty data and media bias delay justice for missing and murdered Indigenous people

‘The Old Farmer’s Almanac’ Is Predicting ‘One of the Longest and Coldest’ Winters in Years

The biggest problem facing the U.S. electric grid isn’t demand. It’s climate change

Detecting cancer with a simple blood draw could soon be a reality

New app makes it easier to buy unlisted homes

More Mexican filmmakers use international reach to seek justice

US expected to remove Colombia’s Farc from international terrorist list