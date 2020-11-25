November 25, 2020

The tallies are in and it’s official — Joe Biden didn’t just win the 2020 election; he made history by becoming the first candidate in US history to achieve a certain distinction; Experts foresee Latinos suffering a spike in this due to Congress’ inaction with relief package; Scientists aren’t rushing to proclaim a Covid vaccine a game changer until they see certain responses; and What was just found in a remote region of Utah’s Red Rock Canyon? Art or alien? Go beyond the headlines…

President-elect Joe Biden surpassed 80 million votes, the most votes a candidate has received in U.S. history.

What We Know About How White and Latino Americans Voted In 2020

Health expert: Black and Latino homelessness will spike without pandemic relief package

Two women detained by border agents for speaking Spanish settle with agency

Latinos, Long Dismissed in Hollywood, Push to Make Voices Heard

Will the Covid vaccine be safe? What the scientists want to see

Large Metal Monolith Mysteriously Appears In Remote Region Of Utah’s Red Rock Country

Why the Myths of Plymouth Dominate the American Imagination

AI-powered app instantly rates freshness of meat

UNESCO-Recognized Brazil Archipelago Resists Bolsonaro’s Tourism Plans

San Miguel de Allende’s Writers’ Conference goes online, but works to retain its intimacy