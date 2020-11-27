November 27, 2020

Thanksgiving, like Christmas, is one day where most of us can forget our daily struggles and worries. Yet, like waking from a dream, we have to eventually face reality. No greater proof of reality can be found than in the headlines of reputable news sites: ICE was told not to do it. So, why did they deport 33 children to Guatemala?; Conservatives think they’ve found social media heaven with a new platform that lets them share their most outrageous conspiracy theories. What’s so dangerous about that?; and Leaves are changing color earlier than before. Why?; and A new app aims to help the UN achieve their goal of giving every person on earth a legal identity. Go beyond the headlines…

ICE Expelled 33 Immigrant Children Back To Guatemala After A Judge Said They Couldn’t

Cold December as safety nets for many expire

Parler, the “free speech” Twitter wannabe conservatives flocking to, explained

Inside the Lives of Immigrant Teens Working Dangerous Night Shifts in Suburban Factories

On 88 acres of self-governed land in Tennessee, a dream deferred for Choctaw people comes true

Robots on the rise as Americans experience record job losses amid pandemic

Climate change is making autumn leaves change colour earlier—here’s why

A billion people have no legal identity, but this new app can change that

A wave of Afro-Brazilian women ran for office in 2020 but found glass ceiling hard to break

6 U.S. Citgo Executives Convicted And Sentenced in Venezuela