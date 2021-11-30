November 30, 2021

Today is Giving Tuesday (givingtuesday.org). At a time when everyone is struggling to make ends meet, the work of the majority of nonprofits is as vital as ever. However, not all nonprofits are alike. It’s important to do our due diligence. Check out 10 guidelines for making the most of your donation; Political strategists call them ‘climate migrants.’ They’re not immigrants but Americans who are relocating due to sea level rise, hurricane and tornado destruction and drought — and they’re upending politics as usual in their new homes; Innovation is the key behind how medical staff are encouraging Latino Angelenos to get vaccinated; and Heard of xenobots? Science fiction just became reality again. Go beyond the headlines…

Want to donate to charity? Here are 10 guidelines for giving effectively.

How ‘Climate Migrants’ Are Roiling American Politics

Inside the ‘big wave’ of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Customs and Border Protection (CPB) releases new guidelines for pregnant, infant detainees

Why filmmaking is being used to encourage vaccination by Black and Latino Angelenos

Amazon and Target play ‘outsized’ role in port congestion and pollution, report finds

Xenobots: Team builds first living robots that can reproduce

New Recommendation App Was Made With Small Businesses In Mind

3 Mexican airlines rated among world’s worst

Xiomara Castro poised to become first female president of Honduras