November 4, 2020

It’s no surprise that Trump is declaring himself winner, this morning after Election Day, before all the votes have been counted. Yet, if he goes through with his declaration and tries to shut down the counting or disregards the outcome, the accusation that has dogged this president, that his is an ‘illegitimate’ presidency, will take on new meaning. And amidst it all, Trump continues doing what he has shown these last 4 years is his specialty; The Trump campaign hammered Florida Latinos with one lie that resonated all too well; While Arizona Latinos just handed Biden un regalo; and Cuba may be starting a downward spiral thanks to Trump admin. Go beyond the headlines…

Donald Trump Is Lying About The Early Election Results

Presidential winner could take days to decide

Trump’s exit from Paris climate agreement becomes official

Trump cultivated the Latino vote in Florida, and it paid off

Joe Biden Just Won Arizona—and He Has Latinx Activists to Thank for It

Supreme Court Examines When Juveniles May Be Sentenced to Life Without Parole

Dia de Muertos altar tours DC, honoring migrant dead

Diets rich in coffee, red wine, and yellow vegetables reduce inflammation and heart disease risk, a study found

Researchers to use new app data to prevent anxiety, improve wellbeing in young people

Cubans lose access to vital dollar remittances after latest US sanctions

Colombia Farc: The former rebels who need bodyguards to stay safe