November 5, 2020

With eyes so focused on who will win the presidency, not many noticed other news as a result of Tuesday’s election. For example, Puerto Rican voters just made their own history, and one state becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House; Unfortunately, there must always be a balance between good and bad. Maybe that’s why the Trump campaign isn’t hiding their ‘winning’ strategy; and Who is Ritchie Torres? He just became the latest Latino trailblazer. Go beyond the headlines…
Puerto Ricans have voted in favor of statehood. Now it’s up to Congress.
What We Know About The Latino Vote In Some Key States
Foreign Election Observers Called Out Trump For His “Baseless Allegations” Eroding Democratic Trust
New Mexico becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House
The Trump Campaign Is Openly Trying to Steal the Election
Ritchie Torres becomes first gay Afro Latino elected to Congress
Luminescent Wood Could Light Up Homes Of The Future
The U.S. Is the World’s Number One Source of Plastic Waste
An online marketplace that makes sustainable shopping easy
Annual mourners’ contest showed there’s lots to cry about this year and cry they did in San Juan del Río
Ancient burial of fierce female hunter (and her weapons) discovered in Peru