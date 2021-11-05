November 5, 2021

We all know that the concept of being color blind when looking at a person’s skin color is a farce. Humans make assumptions every day about others based on their skin color. Nobody knows that better than Latinos in families of ‘mixed skin tones’; The Biden admin is on a path to relaunch “Remain in Mexico” program and immigration lawyers have something to say; New study finds the most common product the vast majority of us use as part of our daily morning ritual causes cancer; and A Mexican food staple debuts in space. Go beyond the headlines…

Immigration Attorneys Say They Won’t Be Complicit In The Biden Administration’s Relaunched “Remain In Mexico” Program

Majority of Latinos Say Skin Color Impacts Opportunity in America and Shapes Daily Life

‘Proud’: Hispanics with key roles in Covid vaccine approved for kids stress safety

Leukemia-Causing Benzene Found in Underarm Sprays

New digital divide fix: Free apartment-house WiFi

Astronauts Celebrate Growing Peppers for the First Time With ‘Best Space Tacos Yet’

Stanford Student Introduces New App That Curbs College Workload Ahead of National STEM Day

Hundreds join violence against women ‘Day of Dead’ protest in Mexico

Nicaraguan exiles see vote as step on Ortega’s road to dictatorship