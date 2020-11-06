  • Your cart is currently empty.
November 6, 2020

Nov 6, 2020

Will we know today the winner of the most significant presidential election of our lifetime? Probably not. A couple of the states determining either candidates’ edge are still counting ballots. So, we wait…and watch as our current President makes a fool of himself and threatens the integrity of our election process/system and our democracy. Go beyond the headlines…

Joe Biden makes history with total votes received, beating Barack Obama’s record

Fact check: Trump delivers the most dishonest speech of his presidency as Biden closes in on victory

‘We have a pandemic out of control,’ public health expert says

After surging in 2019, migrant apprehensions at U.S.-Mexico border fell sharply in fiscal 2020

Netflix to host panel on new Selena series with University of Texas at San Antonio

CDC Report: Officials Knew Coronavirus Test Was Flawed But Released It Anyway

Virgin Galactic plans 1st New Mexico space launch this month

Personalized plant-based snack bars that reduce stress

Severe Drought in South America

90 kids attend Sinaloa school equipped by El Chapo Guzmán’s sons

