November 7, 2022

It’s one day before an election that most already think they know how will end. These days, elections are less a referendum on any one politician or political party but more on voters. How blind and ignorant are voters to political messaging that, regardless of which party, distorts, misleads and even lies about their opponents in the quest for political dominance, influence and power. Pundits, on both sides, are declaring an end to democracy if the ‘other’ side wins. It’s time voters stopped being led by the ring in our noses and really look at what’s endangered. Maybe it’s time to introduce a new party into the mix but one that changes the old corrupt ways of politicking and looks Fwd.us; The Ukrainian war is reaching an unbearable pinnacle and Ukrainians may be forced to retreat; We know inflation is high and though Fed numbers show a healthy labor force there are massive layoffs happening everywhere — and evictions are rising quickly; The UN shared a report at the start of the global climate summit, COP27, just what has been happening over the last 8 years, and it ain’t good; US citizens are moving to one country in record numbers; and A drought is inflicting pain across the globe and has forced Spain to do something it never has had to do. Go beyond the headlines…

POLITICO’s final Election Forecast: Senate up for grabs, GOP on brink of House majority

Kyiv prepares to evacuate if power lost after missile attacks

‘A backlog of bodies’: why this is the deadliest year for the US-Mexico border

The state of the economy on Election Day, explained in 6 numbers

Evictions are piling up across the U.S. as Covid-era protections end and rents climb

Planet Earth: 8 billion humans and dwindling resources

Past eight years eight hottest on record, UN report warns

A new social media app for high schoolers has dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the App Store rankings — and is surprisingly not toxic

U.S. citizens moving to Mexico in record numbers, govt. data shows

Drought Forces One of Spain’s Largest Hydro-Power Plants to Halt for First Time in 56 Years