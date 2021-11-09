November 9, 2021

Depending on the cable news networks, one would think that all that Americans talk about is immigration, Trump, or the economy. Not so fast. Axios and Google Trends partnered to reveal just what congressional districts across the country are actually talking about; In a chicken and egg riddle, researchers point out that police reform can’t be addressed until a bigger problem is solved; Is social media making kids grow up too fast? Yes, especially when it comes to electronic dating; and Costa Rica became the first country in the world to do something that other nations are still debating on whether or not to do. Go beyond the headlines…

First look: What your congressional district is Googling

Families and communities are reunited as U.S.-Mexico border reopens

America can’t fix policing without fixing the country’s gun problem

Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

The COVID-19 pandemic increased eating disorders among young people – but the signs aren’t what parents might expect

Electronic dating violence starts as early as 12

Off-World Colony Simulation Reveals Changes In Human Communication Over Time With Earth

Meditation app Calm introduces new family plan with six accounts

Costa Rica is first country in the world to make Covid-19 vaccinations mandatory for children

Ancient Meteorite May Have Created Large Patches of Glittering Glass in South American Desert