October 1, 2020

It’s no secret that Trump, a white supremacist, dislikes immigrants. It would have seemed his administration’s attempts to ban migrants from certain countries, separate migrant children from their parents, deny asylum waits on US soil, make it more expensive to apply to be a US citizen and slash refugee admissions to record lows had reached as low as they could go. We were wrong! Now, Trump’s administration wants to put up billboards across the country with “immigration violators.” Obviously, it’s another ploy to agitate and enthuse his base of Proud Boys-like followers, but in reality it’s a bounty flyer giving his base free reign to hunt down people they don’t like. Go beyond the news…

