October 1, 2021

One of today’s headlines validates the Latino influence on US GDP, without even trying. If only that same influence applied to political clout; New poll shows people overestimate undocumented Latinos. Who’s fault is that?; Climate change is here gente! Educators don’t predict it going well for students; Scientists stumbled on an amazing discovery using sound; and Afraid of spiders? Guess what? There’s an app for that!! Go beyond the headlines…
Americans overestimate number of undocumented Latinos: poll
Report: U.S. Latino GDP tied with France, greater than Italy
The Biden Administration Is Giving ICE Officers Flexibility In Targeting “Public Safety” Threats
Military suicides rise 15% as senior leaders call for action
FAFSA Applications Are Open. Here’s How To Fill It Out This Year
As heat waves intensify, tens of thousands of US classrooms will be too hot for students to learn in
Method uses sound to make objects ‘disappear’
Earth is dimming due to climate change
Got Arachnophobia? There’s an App for That
Madrid leader takes issue with pope’s apology for ‘painful errors’ in Mexico
Across Latin America, protesters demand end to criminalization of abortion