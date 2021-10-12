October 12, 2021

As gun laws become lax, and practically nonexistent in too many states, there are two clear victims. Each represent our future; 85% of world’s population is grappling with this same dilemma; So what, if the debt ceiling isn’t raised in December. What’s the worst that could happen? Well, a lot!; and Scientists are baffled by strange radio waves from space that they can’t explain; and New app helps people battling food insecurity. Go beyond the headlines…

Gun violence claiming more lives of American teens, children

What Redistricting Looks Like In Every State

At Least 85 Percent of World’s Population Impacted by Climate Change

If the US defaults on debt, expect the dollar to fall – and with it, Americans’ standard of living

With ‘Captain Kirk’ aboard, Blue Origin to return to ‘space, the final frontier’

Several asteroids bigger than the Great Pyramid of Giza will approach Earth in coming weeks

Strange radio waves coming from the heart of the Milky Way stump scientists

Bento app fights food insecurity with a text

Mexican cartel recruited, kidnapped youths through shoot ’em up video game

Mix of hope, skepticism among Mapuche as Chile rewrites constitution