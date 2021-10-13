October 13, 2021

Underscoring just how ‘floppy’ the immigration issue is the latest mandate from DHS. They’re ending workplace raids and shifting focus on the employers. It’s not a new strategy and the bigger question is how long will it last; Puerto Rico innovates cutting bureaucracy on the island; As inflation increases, more Americans report problems accessing this ‘staple’ of life; and Mexico City makes a big statement about Christopher Columbus and his role in history. Go beyond the headlines…

U.S. to reopen land, ferry borders next month to vaccinated travelers from Canada and Mexico

DHS to end workplace raids, shift focus to employers over undocumented workers

Puerto Rico aims to cut bureaucracy with new online system

31 percent of Americans report changed access to food

The best type of retirement account isn’t a retirement account at all: Why you need a HSA

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

Arctic Ocean’s ‘last ice area’ may not survive the century

New York Times Tests New App as a Home for Audio Journalism

Huge numbers of fish-eating jaguars prowl Brazil’s wetlands

Monument honoring indigenous women to replace Columbus statue in Mexico City