October 14, 2021

“If at first, you don’t succeed, try, try, try and try again…” That should be the Dems new tagline when it comes to immigration reform; Guess who is the most vaccinated religious group?; New research shows there’s a simple reason why some families have internet access and others don’t; and Reading stories to children lays the foundation for far more than what we thought. Go beyond the headlines…

Dems consider new immigration plan for domestic policy bill

Latino Catholics are among the most vaccinated religious groups. Here’s why.

U.S. households will pay more to heat their homes this winter, officials say

Racial segregation is one reason some families have internet access and others don’t, new research finds

Stories can shape moral values in kids

How does smoking marijuana affect academic performance? Two researchers explain how it can alter more than just moods

Unprecedented Rise of Heat and Rainfall Extremes in Observational Data

Children’s Hospital researchers create new app for families facing cancer

Ancient ballgame links its modern Maya players to a silenced culture

Growing poverty spurs rise in child labor in Venezuela