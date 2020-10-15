October 15, 2020

This morning, I read an article in the Tampa Bay Times about a 19-year-old, the eldest US-born daughter of undocumented Mexican/Brazilian parents, who will be voting for the first time. She plans to vote for Trump because she believes the economy is doing well under him. Yet, she admits, “Not everything has been satisfactory. There are many difficulties and problems for immigrants. But politics is like that — sometimes, it’s not fair.” True, politics is not fair but this election goes beyond politics. Obviously, this young Latina isn’t educating herself as to how Trump’s racial innuendos, that he preaches at his rallies, affect her and marginalized groups. For lack of space, the bottom line is Trump is pitting people considered ‘other’ as threats to white America. A nation under a president like that will never be equal, just or peaceful. As examples: the Human Rights Campaign documents an ‘epidemic of violence’ against transgenders; and a New study reveals 5.2 million Americans denied right to vote because of felony conviction. There’s alarming news from environmental scientists, and perhaps the most positive story today, the US just entered into a new age in space exploration. Go beyond the headlines…

