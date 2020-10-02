October 2, 2020

So, maybe Trump is a role model after all when it comes to masks! You think? And while many of us gave Melania Trump the benefit of the doubt when it came to supporting her husband’s anti-immigrant policies, new revelations prove true the old adage: “Show me who your friends (husband, is) are and I’ll tell you who you are;” In another example that Latinos are not a homogenous group with similar political and religious beliefs, just take a look at who the leader of the Proud Boys is; and Don’t hold your breath thinking you’ll be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine before you go to vote. Scientists lay out the truth for when to expect a vaccine. Go beyond the headlines…
Trump tests positive for coronavirus
The Trump Administration Lost Millions of Dollars of Food and Water Meant For Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria
‘This Is Not Who We Are’: Twitter Rages Over Melania’s Taped Remarks On Migrant Children
Leader of Proud Boys also leads grassroots group Latinos for Trump
Far-Right Activists Charged Over Robocalls That Allegedly Targeted Minority Voters
Ranks of Notorious Hate Group Include Active-Duty Military
Coronavirus worsens food insecurity in Puerto Rico—amid a looming loss of federal funds
Expert Opinion: COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Unlikely Before Fall 2021
Fires spike in Brazil’s Amazon, scientists say
Mexico requires new warning labels now required on packaged foods