October 21, 2020

The Trump administration’s separation of children, from their parents at the US-Mexico border, will forever stand in US history as the worst case of federal child abuse in a developed country. Though not garnering the headlines it did before, reports are ongoing that separations continue at detention facilities. Now, lawyers are disclosing that over 500 of these children may never reunite with their parents; The destructive, mind-warping effect of QAnon on the weak-minded in the country is beginning to have real consequences for this election; A gamer saw a business opportunity to target Spanish-speakers with disinformation – and he hit it big; and New digital bank strives to help Black and Latinx communities. Go beyond the headlines…

Lawyers say they can’t find the parents of 545 migrant children separated by Trump administration

Photographer explores what it means to be a working immigrant in America

QAnon conspiracy theory explodes ahead of the election

Why A Gamer Started A Web Of Disinformation Sites Aimed At Latino Americans

‘All You Want Is To Be Believed’: Sick With COVID-19 And Facing Racial Bias In The ER

Hot-button words trigger conservatives and liberals differently

NASA brings the universe into our homes

Digital bank focuses on Black and Latinx communities

In Nicaragua, supplying beef to the U.S. comes at a high human cost

Oaxaca’s whimsical wooden carvings known as alebrijes get international protection against plagiarism