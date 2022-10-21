October 21, 2022

A full-page ad in yesterday’s newspapers, signed by over 30 different major companies, implored Congress not to do something that the GOP and extremists have been salivating about doing since the inception of the program under the Obama administration. The Fortune 500 CEOs warn if it happens, it’s bad news for the US economy; Russia continues its onslaught on Ukraine and now Putin is turning his agenda of eradication towards another vulnerable populace; Scientists just accomplished a world-first project under the ocean; and A new social media platform promoting ‘niceness.’ Go beyond the headlines…
Major companies warn congressional leaders ending DACA would hurt economy
Russia proposes law to expel foreigners who push ‘LGBTQ+ propaganda’
CDC advisers recommend adding Covid shots to routine immunization schedules for kids, adults
The Midwest is America’s least trusting region
Latino employment high but outlook could be shaky
Scientists Track Eels to Their Ocean Breeding Grounds in World-First
Genetic sequencing gives us the first-ever look at a Neanderthal clan
New app encourages users to be nice, streamlined Facebook Page features and more
Chile announces new ‘flowering desert’ national park
Two talented Jalisco artisans transform rocks and reeds into art