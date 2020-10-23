October 23, 2020

If one thing could be said about last night’s presidential debate, it’s that there was no chaos. A welcome respite from the last face-to-face debate between Trump and Biden, and Trump’s usual behavior when cornered. However, lack of chaos doesn’t mean it was a good debate. There is a certain expectation that debaters will defend their positions with facts, as interpreted from their perspectives. When a participant chooses to lie their way through the debate, he/she not only violates the trust of the audience but makes a mockery of the event itself. In lies that were easy to catch, for any viewer who isn’t a regular Fox network devotee, Trump continues his attack on the truth, and in the process made some unsurprising comments further revealing his true character and beliefs. And for the record, he is NOT “the least racist president” in history. Go beyond the headlines…

How to track your mail-in ballot

ICE plans to target undocumented immigrants who didn’t voluntarily leave the US

Trump’s claim that only immigrants with “the lowest IQ” follow the law was unconscionable

Researchers Find Doubts About COVID-19 Vaccine Among People Of Color

TV industry falls short of off-camera inclusivity, study finds

Workers who lost jobs because of COVID-19 find new careers in these fields

The Complicated Relationship Between Latinos and the Los Angeles Dodgers

Researchers discover ‘spooky’ similarity in how brains and computers see

App manages home food inventory to reduce waste

Indigenous take Colombia’s main airport to demand end to ‘genocide’

‘Deception, slander and lies:’ Mexican scientists decry loss of funding