October 24, 2023

New study shows which neighborhoods police spend most time patrolling

2,000 children killed in Gaza, aid group says, as doctors warn fuel shortage is a death sentence

DHS proposes changes to H-1B work visas

Americans overdue on car payments at highest level in nearly 30 years

Researchers complete first psoriasis study solely on patients of color

Lost Continent Argoland Discovered Hidden Beneath Jungles

Scientists create world’s most water-resistant surface

New app could help stop violence at traffic stops, inventors say

How to create an altar to honor your departed on Day of the Dead

GM workers in Brazil go on strike in protest against layoffs