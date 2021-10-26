October 26, 2021

Anger. It’s an emotion that for most of us used to be a fleeting emotion. Only a few people could and would sustain anger for any length of time, and most of us (used) to find staying angry was debilitating. Unfortunately these days, anger is a national pastime. So much so that gun violence has risen and houses of worship are not being spared; The pandemic is also spurring more people to participate in the “Great Resign.” These three states account for the most resignations; And when you just can’t take it anymore, there’s a website/app that let’s you travel the world — by radio! Go beyond the headlines…

2 border agents are fired for offensive Facebook posts

Attacks rise on houses of worship

Tiny Nicaragua is becoming a big problem for Joe Biden

Black and Latino families continue to bear pandemic’s great economic toll in U.S.

3 states lead the U.S. in the rate of workers quitting their jobs

Gun violence rose 30% during the pandemic

Publication of 500-year-old manuscript exposes medieval beliefs and religious cults

Free-to-use website lets you travel the world — by radio

El Salvador Congress upholds total abortion ban

Remote-sensing reveals details of ancient Olmec site in Mexico