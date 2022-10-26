Latina Lista: News from the Latinx perspective > News > October 26, 2022

October 26, 2022

Oct 26, 2022

The Supreme Court is on track to make the nation more conservative, less inclusive and less equitable as another precedent case comes before the panel; Has Putin reached his limit?; Republicans love tax breaks for the wealthy but hate debt relief for average people; NASA just launched into a realm they used to routinely deny existed; Insects contribute to atmospheric electricity?; 5 apps to help with inflation costs and your budget; and Costa Rica just announced new conservation measures to help one of the oldest species in the sea. Go beyond the headlines…

Supreme Court may overturn race-based school admissions: Here’s what you need to know

Five Signs That Russia Is Preparing for All-Out War

Biden’s student debt cancellation program is in grave danger from a Republican judiciary

Slavery is on the ballot for voters in 5 US states

NASA’s Big UFO Study Has Officially Begun, With an A-Team of Scientists

Report: Fossil fuel addiction killing millions and worsening climate crisis

Insects Contribute To Atmospheric Electricity

Is inflation burning a hole in your budget? These 5 apps can help you earn cash back and save money

Scientists discover six new species of rain frog in Ecuador

Costa Rica Announces Measures for Shark Conservation

