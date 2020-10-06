October 6, 2020

U.S. politics continues its plunge into the lowest depths of partisanship and divisiveness ever seen in the last two centuries. Data analysts examine how hatred has come to dominate American politics; One Latino cartoonist is on a mission to defeat Trump; We’re used to hearing environmentalists sound the alarm about ocean pollution but now a new group is raising a red flag with deadly proof; and Soon, this Mexican city will have the tallest building in Latin America. Go beyond the headlines…

The census will continue until October 31, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it early

Racial justice giving is booming: 4 trends

Most Cuban American voters identify as Republican in 2020

How Hatred Came To Dominate American Politics

Latino cartoonist Lalo Alcaraz is on a mission to defeat Trump in November

Russian surfers say mystery ocean pollution is poisoning them and killing animals

3 Scientists Awarded Nobel Prize In Physics For Discoveries Related To Black Holes

Instagram Celebrates 10 Years With New Anti-Bullying Features, App Icons

92-story tower in Nuevo León will be Latin America’s tallest

Fear in Nicaragua as Ortega prepares new laws ahead of elections