October 8, 2021

This year's Nobel Peace Prize is being shared by two career professionals whose job description includes safeguarding democracy; Two headlines highlight the irony that still exists among professional Latinos: Latino businesses rarely receive venture capital and Latino businesses rarely have Latino board members. WTH?; Reebock just released a new AR tool that helps kids create a basketball court anywhere they can envision it in their local communities.

Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize

Latino businesses get scant venture capital

Racist housing policy from 80 years ago still affects maternal health

Federal agencies spell out their plans to help Americans cope with climate change

Even ‘Hispanic’ companies don’t have Hispanic board members

Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump

Massage Feels Good, Helps Injured Muscles Heal Faster And Stronger

Reebok releases digital AR tool that helps kids create a basketball court anywhere

Scholar says ‘underestimated’ Mexica (Aztec) writing system deserves respect

Impunity for femicide in Colombia is still above 90%