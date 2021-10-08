October 8, 2021

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize is being shared by two career professionals whose job description includes safeguarding democracy; Two headlines highlight the irony that still exists among professional Latinos: Latino businesses rarely receive venture capital and Latino businesses rarely have Latino board members. WTH?; Reebock just released a new AR tool that helps kids create a basketball court anywhere they can envision it in their local communities. Go beyond the headlines…
Journalists Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Peace Prize
Latino businesses get scant venture capital
Racist housing policy from 80 years ago still affects maternal health
Federal agencies spell out their plans to help Americans cope with climate change
Even ‘Hispanic’ companies don’t have Hispanic board members
Biden to restore 3 national monuments cut by Trump
Massage Feels Good, Helps Injured Muscles Heal Faster And Stronger
Reebok releases digital AR tool that helps kids create a basketball court anywhere
Scholar says ‘underestimated’ Mexica (Aztec) writing system deserves respect