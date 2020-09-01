September 1, 2020

News outlets are seeing truth and facts mean little to Trump’s camp. Their proof? Trump staff keep spreading manipulated videos of Joe Biden, while Trump tries to advance his own conspiracy theory about Biden; TikTok teens are taking full advantage of the soon-to-be-outlawed app to help migrant farmers; Think twice before popping that next chip into your mouth if you don’t want this to happen to you; and The ultimate event held online due to COVID-19 had people ‘kicking up their heels.’ Go beyond the headlines…

Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

Trump Staff Keep Spreading Manipulated Videos Of Joe Biden

‘Poppycock!’: Federal Judge Bars CBP Employees From Screening Asylum-Seekers

Ahead of Kentucky Derby, Trump’s immigration squeeze has horse trainers boxed in

TikTok Teens Are Exposing Brutal Conditions For Migrant Farmworkers

Junk food linked to age-marker in chromosomes: study

The Andromeda galaxy’s halo is even more massive than scientists expected, Hubble telescope reveals

Walmart+ launches Sept 15, offering same-day delivery, gas discounts and cashierless checkout for $98/yr

Contamination of Guatemala’s Lake Atitlán Threatens Livelihoods, Health of Residents

Annual World Tango Championship, usually held in Buenos Aires, took place online