September 1, 2022

We, as in U.S., have always been accused by our global neighbors as being disconnected from what happens in the rest of the world. Forget that we are (among) the most generous of countries when it comes to helping philanthropically and defense giving, the truth is because of our distance from other countries has always given us a sense of insulation from atrocities happening elsewhere — especially in China with a group of people who are as mysterious to most of us, as their name; There was hope that after the murder of Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen there would be real change in how the military treats sexual assault reports. Hope fades; Climate change is not only heating up things on the surface of the planet but below the waves too; The US diet is bad but there are simple things to do to get on track for a healthy life; and Is Guatemala the latest country to fall to the rise of authoritarianism? Go beyond the headlines…

China’s Uyghur abuses ‘may constitute crimes against humanity,’ UN finds

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Five of the biggest takeaways from FBI’s Trump, Mar-a-Lago filing

Ocean heat reached all-time high in 2021, report finds

Neighbors can close gap when teens missed bonding with mom

The U.S. diet is deadly. Here are 7 ideas to get Americans eating healthier

Chronic Blue Light Has Alarming Effects on Flies. What About The Rest of Us?

Traditional pulque bar in Mexico City celebrates 101 years

Guatemala’s March Toward Authoritarianism