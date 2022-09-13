September 13, 2022

The political ‘sleeping giant’ has always referred to the Latino vote as being the game-changer in elections. To say that Latinos have failed to live up to their potential in a consistent, meaningful way is an understatement. However, another demographic is supplanting the elusive Latino Voter Bloc and they’re showing that now they’ve (we’ve) found our platform, there’s no turning back; A recent poll reveals that Americans already have a dismal opinion of US healthcare system and opinion is set to go lower now that the one thing rising in demand, because of abusive legislation passed by white conservatives, could see pharmaceutical exploitation; In addition to a yearly vaccine to stave off COVID, doctors also say doing this twice a day can also help; and Two women of color create a new app that makes travel more interesting. Go beyond the headlines…
Your 2022 midterms cheat sheet
The rot runs deep in the Russian war machine. Ukraine is exposing it for all to see
Affordability questions linger around over-the-counter birth control
Domestic workers, long excluded from labor protections, call for codified rights
Stop using ‘Latinx’ if you really want to be inclusive
DRIED UP: In Utah, drying Great Salt Lake leads to air pollution
Twice-daily nasal irrigation reduces COVID-related illness, death
New app Culture Pilot, founded by 2 women of color, focuses on culture and history
Venezuelans on spiritual mountain retreat reported missing
Colombia lost more than 12,000 square miles of forest in past 20 years