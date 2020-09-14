September 14, 2020

Historically, a presidential campaign centers on what that person will do differently to make the country better for everyone. Not the Trump campaign. It’s clear from his multiple Fox interviews that he has only one plan — to be “vicious” in his attack, not just against Biden, but the whole Democratic Party. That entails lying about Biden, lying about Democrats, lying about his own failures as president and issuing threats of what happens to the nation if Biden wins. Yet, the biggest threat he’s made is that he wants to stay in power for 12 years, or more. A group of experts explore what happens if Trump decides not to leave office if he loses; Why are Florida Latinos falling for a conspiracy theory that makes Trump a savior of children? Especially when he’s responsible for separating children from their parents and locking up children as young as infants and toddlers by themselves?; Analysts who track the health of our democracy release their latest findings; and One good thing coming from the government is a new app that alerts us if our cars have dangerous defects. Go beyond the headlines…

Hispanic voters say economy, health care and COVID-19 are top issues in 2020 presidential election

‘This is f—ing crazy’: Florida Latinos swamped by wild conspiracy theories

What If Trump Loses And Won’t Leave?

Pollsters largely got it wrong in 2016. How are they polling in 2020?

New PBS film probes construction boom on Latino workers

More young people are dying by suicide, and experts aren’t sure why

US democratic indicators plummet amid racial justice protests and pandemic

New App Alerts You to Dangerous Defects in Your Vehicle

Bolivia government abusing justice system against Morales and allies – report

Mexican wines are establishing a reputation at international competitions