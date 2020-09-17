September 17, 2020

With so much doubt being cast on voting by mail, it’s important to arm ourselves with as much information as possible; Why did ICE try and deport a woman who reported being give a hysterectomy without her consent?; Why did Trump appointees hide reports on threats to minority voting rights during the pandemic?; and Why are thousands of birds dropping from the skies of New Mexico? Go beyond the headlines…
What you need to know about voting by mail
Witness in sexual assault, harassment investigation at immigrant detention center deported: report
Joe Biden Is Seeking Latino Votes In Florida With A New Plan To Rebuild Puerto Rico
Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses
Trump appointees torpedo report on threats to minority voting rights during the pandemic
Birds are dropping dead in New Mexico, potentially in the ‘hundreds of thousands’
Child neglect linked to teen pregnancy
SmartNews’ U.S. app unveils new features for the elections, COVID-19 and local weather
Chinese fishing armada plundered waters around Galápagos, data shows
For first time in 153 years, Mexicans marked Independence Day without big ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions