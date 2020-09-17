September 17, 2020

With so much doubt being cast on voting by mail, it’s important to arm ourselves with as much information as possible; Why did ICE try and deport a woman who reported being give a hysterectomy without her consent?; Why did Trump appointees hide reports on threats to minority voting rights during the pandemic?; and Why are thousands of birds dropping from the skies of New Mexico? Go beyond the headlines…

What you need to know about voting by mail

Witness in sexual assault, harassment investigation at immigrant detention center deported: report

Joe Biden Is Seeking Latino Votes In Florida With A New Plan To Rebuild Puerto Rico

Racial disparities during pandemic extend to health coverage losses

Trump appointees torpedo report on threats to minority voting rights during the pandemic

Birds are dropping dead in New Mexico, potentially in the ‘hundreds of thousands’

Child neglect linked to teen pregnancy

SmartNews’ U.S. app unveils new features for the elections, COVID-19 and local weather

Chinese fishing armada plundered waters around Galápagos, data shows

For first time in 153 years, Mexicans marked Independence Day without big ceremonies due to COVID-19 restrictions