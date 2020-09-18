September 18, 2020

Well, the Trump administration’s efforts to halt immigration into the country is seeing the fruits of their labor — to the detriment of cities; Academics admit American society teaches everyone to be a racist. The good news is we all can “rewrite subconscious stereotypes;” We know Trump’s efforts to get people to not vote by mail, but voters of color in North Carolina have more to worry about than their mail-in vote arriving on time; and Ecologists are sounding a worrisome environmental alarm that we all need to heed. Go beyond the headlines…

Education Department investigates Princeton for admitting ‘systemic racism’ on campus

Puerto Rico governor asks Justice Department to reconsider stance on statehood plebiscite

America’s cities are facing an immigration deficit

American society teaches everyone to be racist – but you can rewrite subconscious stereotypes

North Carolina Is Already Rejecting Black Voters’ Mail-In Ballots More Often Than White Voters’

Progressive groups mobilize Latino voters in North Carolina by tapping culture, youth

As pedestrian deaths hit record, new revelations emerge

Ecologists sound alarm on plastic pollution

Startup offers renters chance to buy share of their rental property or building

The antigrita goes viral: women’s protests spread across Mexico

Coronavirus Quarantines Expose Class Divide in Latin America